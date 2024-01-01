Hendershot Investments Inc. Lowers Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Hendershot Investments Inc. reduced its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 530 shares during the period. Hendershot Investments Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of O. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 99,350.9% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,703,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $520,409,000 after buying an additional 8,695,189 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 100,285.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,624,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $547,028,000 after buying an additional 8,615,530 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth $316,245,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 4.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,840,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,697,446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523,432 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 5.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,642,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,100,637,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460,053 shares during the period. 78.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $67.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Scotiabank lowered Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $61.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Realty Income from $69.50 to $67.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Mizuho upgraded Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $48.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.45.

Insider Transactions at Realty Income

In related news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total value of $199,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $603,418.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Stock Down 2.0 %

O opened at $57.42 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. Realty Income Co. has a one year low of $45.03 and a one year high of $68.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.95.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.67). Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 22.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $999.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a jan 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.2565 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.4%. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous jan 24 dividend of $0.26. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 233.33%.

Realty Income Company Profile

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,250 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.