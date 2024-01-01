Hendershot Investments Inc. Sells 740 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Hendershot Investments Inc. cut its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 740 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments makes up approximately 1.3% of Hendershot Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Hendershot Investments Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $7,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Sweet Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 3,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Suncoast Equity Management boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 2,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 269.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 68,574 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,904,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 84.5% in the 3rd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. 83.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 12,299 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total value of $1,789,627.49. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,984,319.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $170.46 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $155.15 and its 200 day moving average is $163.91. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $139.48 and a fifty-two week high of $188.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.81 billion, a PE ratio of 22.14, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 5.69.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.01). Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 45.23% and a net margin of 39.21%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were paid a $1.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on TXN shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Texas Instruments from $156.00 to $138.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.55.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

See Also

