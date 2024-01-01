Accurate Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 15.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,004 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 189.7% in the third quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 2,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 3,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of LLY opened at $582.92 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $585.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $541.57. The firm has a market cap of $553.37 billion, a PE ratio of 105.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.31. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $309.20 and a fifty-two week high of $629.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.88 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 48.12%. Analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is presently 81.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $525.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $583.24.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and Company

In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total transaction of $382,637.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,688,738.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total transaction of $382,637.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,688,738.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 215,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.44, for a total transaction of $130,169,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,768,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,404,028,326.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

