Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) is Galibier Capital Management Ltd.’s 6th Largest Position

Galibier Capital Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 75.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 900,773 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 388,552 shares during the period. Enbridge accounts for about 6.7% of Galibier Capital Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Galibier Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $30,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Enbridge by 114.6% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 719 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Enbridge during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Enbridge during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. 48.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enbridge Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ENB opened at $36.02 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.22 and a 200 day moving average of $34.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.89. Enbridge Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.03 and a 12-month high of $42.11.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.02%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.659 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.32%. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 234.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ENB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Friday, September 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Enbridge from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.33.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

