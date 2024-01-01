First Pacific Financial Has $682,000 Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

First Pacific Financial reduced its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 35 shares during the period. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in ASML were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ASML during the second quarter worth about $29,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in shares of ASML during the third quarter worth about $36,000. 18.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ASML alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on ASML. Susquehanna dropped their target price on ASML from $850.00 to $810.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Wolfe Research began coverage on ASML in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on ASML in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $725.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on ASML from $726.00 to $878.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on ASML in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ASML has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $795.50.

ASML Price Performance

NASDAQ:ASML opened at $756.92 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $682.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $668.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.48. ASML Holding has a 12-month low of $536.77 and a 12-month high of $771.98.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $5.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $7.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.49 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 73.29% and a net margin of 28.44%. On average, analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 20.69 earnings per share for the current year.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.5337 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $6.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.23%.

About ASML

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.