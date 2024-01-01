Toews Corp ADV Buys New Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Toews Corp ADV bought a new stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $782,000. Linde comprises about 0.5% of Toews Corp ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. TradeLink Capital LLC acquired a new position in Linde in the first quarter valued at $2,523,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Linde by 36.4% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Linde by 25.4% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Linde by 15.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the first quarter worth about $6,682,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LIN opened at $410.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.83. Linde plc has a one year low of $302.17 and a one year high of $434.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $400.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $386.64. The stock has a market cap of $199.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.91.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 18.44%. The company’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Linde plc will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a $1.275 dividend. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

A number of research analysts have commented on LIN shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Linde from $448.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, HSBC boosted their price objective on Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $428.85.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

