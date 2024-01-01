Palouse Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,532 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Palouse Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 13.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,532 shares during the period. Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PGX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 9.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 80,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 6,644 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 10.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 2,247 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 9.7% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 13,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 12.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,149,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,594,000 after buying an additional 124,687 shares during the period.
Invesco Preferred ETF Price Performance
Shares of PGX stock opened at $11.47 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.05 and a 200-day moving average of $11.07. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $10.14 and a 1-year high of $12.81.
About Invesco Preferred ETF
The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.
