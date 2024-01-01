Palouse Capital Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Palouse Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 17.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,020 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 2,160 shares during the period. Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $1,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ethic Inc. increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 10,335 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $6,714,000. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its position in Akamai Technologies by 8.7% during the second quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 4,129 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Akamai Technologies by 117.3% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 218,369 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $19,625,000 after acquiring an additional 117,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Akamai Technologies by 22.8% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 31,191 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $2,442,000 after acquiring an additional 5,784 shares during the last quarter. 91.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AKAM. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $132.00 price target on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.84.

In other Akamai Technologies news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.47, for a total transaction of $222,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 15,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,739,935.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.02, for a total transaction of $492,888.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,196,821.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.47, for a total transaction of $222,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 15,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,739,935.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,922 shares of company stock valued at $2,009,925 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

AKAM opened at $118.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.65 and a 1-year high of $120.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $112.83 and a 200-day moving average of $104.14. The company has a market capitalization of $17.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.65, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.76.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The technology infrastructure company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.17). Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The business had revenue of $965.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $944.57 million. Equities analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and computing content, applications, and software over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

