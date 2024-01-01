Palouse Capital Management Inc. Acquires 4,795 Shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Palouse Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,795 shares during the quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $1,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EWBC. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in East West Bancorp by 0.5% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 727,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,348,000 after acquiring an additional 3,302 shares during the last quarter. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd increased its stake in East West Bancorp by 34.4% in the third quarter. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd now owns 57,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after acquiring an additional 14,604 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in East West Bancorp by 22.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in East West Bancorp by 53.5% in the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 7,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in East West Bancorp by 7.2% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 44,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after acquiring an additional 2,958 shares during the last quarter. 87.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Molly Campbell sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total transaction of $279,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,563.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.90, for a total transaction of $68,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,291,117.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Molly Campbell sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total transaction of $279,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,563.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,500 shares of company stock worth $1,108,100. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp Price Performance

EWBC stock opened at $71.95 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.86 and a 12-month high of $80.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.75.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.02. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 33.62% and a return on equity of 19.98%. The business had revenue of $648.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.08 earnings per share. East West Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current year.

East West Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on EWBC. Wedbush raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of East West Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $62.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $75.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.55.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. It accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.