Palouse Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Palouse Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,029 shares during the quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $1,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IPG. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 94.9% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 764 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 208.0% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 924 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on IPG shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Bank of America dropped their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Macquarie dropped their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.89.

Interpublic Group of Companies stock opened at $32.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.15. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.20 and a 1-year high of $40.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.43.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 8.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.67%.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

