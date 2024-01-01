Palouse Capital Management Inc. Buys 42 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Palouse Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,684 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GS. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter worth $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter worth $33,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter worth $34,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 140.0% in the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 69.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 72,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total transaction of $51,740.54. Following the sale, the insider now owns 397,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,547.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Ericka T. Leslie sold 1,376 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.15, for a total value of $461,166.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,509,355.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 72,874 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total value of $51,740.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 397,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,547.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,407 shares of company stock valued at $515,039 over the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $447.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $440.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $403.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $329.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $393.99.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE GS opened at $385.77 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $342.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $333.38. The company has a market capitalization of $125.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $289.36 and a 12 month high of $387.76.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The investment management company reported $5.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.15 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 7.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $8.25 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 22.44 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $2.75 per share. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.24%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

