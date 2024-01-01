First Pacific Financial Reduces Holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

First Pacific Financial lowered its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 85,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,224 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of First Pacific Financial’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $2,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the second quarter valued at $30,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 330.6% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 845.3% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 44.6% during the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the second quarter valued at $63,000.

Get Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Price Performance

FNDF stock opened at $33.73 on Monday. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $29.03 and a 1-year high of $33.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.26. The firm has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.86.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.