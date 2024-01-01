Vicus Capital Has $998,000 Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Vicus Capital raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,821 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 261 shares during the quarter. Vicus Capital’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 530.3% in the 4th quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJK opened at $79.22 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.36. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.03 and a twelve month high of $80.29.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

