The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Acquired by Accurate Wealth Management LLC

Accurate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,763 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the period. TJX Companies comprises about 0.8% of Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $2,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TJX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 90,089.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,788,543 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,575,168,000 after buying an additional 19,766,602 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 98,557.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 16,735,194 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,418,977,000 after buying an additional 16,718,231 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 88.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,619,778 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,118,935,000 after buying an additional 12,468,119 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $891,631,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $408,331,000. 89.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total transaction of $1,514,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 576,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,307,911.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TJX opened at $93.81 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.32. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.92 and a 12-month high of $94.29. The firm has a market cap of $106.91 billion, a PE ratio of 26.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.88.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.67% and a net margin of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TJX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.75.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

