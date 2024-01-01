Palouse Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Palouse Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 20,835 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,314,000. QUALCOMM comprises about 1.7% of Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 72.0% in the third quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,306 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 2,222 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $519,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 613,293 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $68,112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares during the period. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.0% in the third quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP now owns 120,987 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $13,437,000 after purchasing an additional 3,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 10.8% in the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 3,341 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $144.63 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.02. The firm has a market cap of $160.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.33. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $101.47 and a 52-week high of $146.89.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 37.85% and a net margin of 20.19%. As a group, research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 49.84%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $119.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. DZ Bank upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.50.

In other news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.28, for a total value of $112,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,745 shares in the company, valued at $532,768.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.28, for a total value of $112,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,745 shares in the company, valued at $532,768.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total value of $1,201,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 243,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,282,217.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,098 shares of company stock worth $1,840,120. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

