Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Purchased by Satovsky Asset Management LLC

Satovsky Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,011 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,093 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 4.4% of Satovsky Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Satovsky Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $12,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hendershot Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 81.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 8,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after buying an additional 3,690 shares in the last quarter. Heirloom Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Heirloom Wealth Management now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 31,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,762,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 12,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,587,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Busey Trust CO raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Busey Trust CO now owns 6,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTI opened at $237.22 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $334.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $188.93 and a 1 year high of $238.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $223.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $221.07.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

