Aua Capital Management LLC Acquires 355 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Aua Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,671 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. United Bank increased its stake in Mondelez International by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 27,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Mondelez International by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at about $561,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Mondelez International by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $89.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.29.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $72.43 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $98.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.90 and a 200-day moving average of $70.58. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.75 and a 52-week high of $78.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $9.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.82 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 50.75%.

Mondelez International Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

