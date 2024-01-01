Aua Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Aua Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 21.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GWW. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in W.W. Grainger by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,372,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,447,721,000 after purchasing an additional 294,558 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in W.W. Grainger by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,074,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $846,989,000 after purchasing an additional 5,744 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in W.W. Grainger by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,054,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $829,498,000 after purchasing an additional 27,222 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in W.W. Grainger by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,035,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $713,379,000 after purchasing an additional 181,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in W.W. Grainger by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 679,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $535,476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,661 shares in the last quarter. 71.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 250 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.50, for a total transaction of $200,375.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $730,166.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other W.W. Grainger news, SVP Matt Fortin sold 3,439 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $735.85, for a total value of $2,530,588.15. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,811,662.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 250 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.50, for a total value of $200,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 911 shares in the company, valued at $730,166.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,167 shares of company stock valued at $4,685,312 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on GWW. StockNews.com lowered W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $825.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $759.00.

W.W. Grainger Trading Up 0.2 %

GWW opened at $828.69 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $41.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.11. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52 week low of $534.01 and a 52 week high of $841.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $789.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $747.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $9.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.85 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 58.02% and a net margin of 11.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 36.37 EPS for the current year.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.75%.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

