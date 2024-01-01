BitTorrent-New Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $29.69 Million (BTT)

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 1st. During the last seven days, BitTorrent-New has traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar. BitTorrent-New has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion and $29.69 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitTorrent-New token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.
- TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000251 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002540 BTC.
- EOS (EOS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002015 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001956 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001347 BTC.
- Lisk (LSK) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003157 BTC.
- Ark (ARK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002234 BTC.
- USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002125 BTC.
BitTorrent-New Token Profile
BitTorrent-New (BTT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 968,246,428,571,000 tokens. BitTorrent-New’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent. BitTorrent-New’s official website is bt.io.
Buying and Selling BitTorrent-New
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent-New directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTorrent-New should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitTorrent-New using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
