Quantum 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $2.00 (QUA)

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 1st. Quantum has a market capitalization of $5.60 and approximately $2.00 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Quantum has traded up 0% against the dollar. One Quantum token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00005453 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00020805 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,641.45 or 1.00030946 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00011821 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00010717 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.82 or 0.00196632 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000755 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000059 BTC.

About Quantum

Quantum is a token. It was first traded on December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Quantum is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. The official website for Quantum is quantumtech.pro.

Buying and Selling Quantum

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.00000001 USD and is up -0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $2.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quantum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

