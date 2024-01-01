Satovsky Asset Management LLC Increases Position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

Satovsky Asset Management LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Free Report) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,238 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,022 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of Satovsky Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Satovsky Asset Management LLC owned 0.21% of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF worth $7,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GNR. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 40,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,260,000 after acquiring an additional 3,411 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 33.4% in the third quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 16,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 4,231 shares during the period. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 111,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,867 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the third quarter worth $222,000.

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GNR opened at $56.65 on Monday. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 1 year low of $50.85 and a 1 year high of $62.08. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.06 and a 200-day moving average of $55.32.

About SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF

The SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (GNR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Natural Resources index. The fund tracks an index of global companies in natural resources and\u002For commodity businesses. GNR was launched on Sep 13, 2010 and is managed by State Street.

