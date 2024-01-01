Callahan Advisors LLC Sells 971 Shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Callahan Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) by 18.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 971 shares during the quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Polaris were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Polaris by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Polaris during the 2nd quarter worth $294,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Polaris during the 2nd quarter worth $6,898,000. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL grew its position in shares of Polaris by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 218,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,381,000 after buying an additional 4,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of Polaris by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 37,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,630,000 after buying an additional 10,069 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

PII has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Polaris in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Polaris from $121.00 to $108.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Polaris from $138.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. TheStreet cut Polaris from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Polaris from $90.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.55.

Polaris stock opened at $94.77 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $89.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.25. Polaris Inc. has a one year low of $82.00 and a one year high of $138.49. The stock has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.59.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71. Polaris had a return on equity of 51.02% and a net margin of 6.57%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Polaris Inc. will post 9.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Polaris’s payout ratio is 25.42%.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats; and aftermarket parts and apparel.

