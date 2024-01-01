Short Interest in Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) Drops By 22.6%

Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,640,000 shares, a decrease of 22.6% from the November 30th total of 2,120,000 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 802,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Repay Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RPAY opened at $8.54 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.25 and its 200-day moving average is $7.69. Repay has a 52-week low of $5.61 and a 52-week high of $10.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Get Repay alerts:

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $74.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.73 million. Repay had a negative net margin of 14.96% and a positive return on equity of 6.87%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Repay will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RPAY. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Repay from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Repay in a report on Monday, September 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Repay in a report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Repay in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Repay from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Repay currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.32.

View Our Latest Research Report on RPAY

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Thomas Eugene Sullivan sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total value of $259,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 100,302 shares in the company, valued at $742,234.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 19.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Repay

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Repay by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,245,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,225,000 after buying an additional 53,746 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Repay during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,492,000. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Repay by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 15,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Repay in the 3rd quarter valued at $436,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Repay in the third quarter valued at $1,031,000. 75.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Repay Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Repay Holdings Corporation, payments technology company, provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. It operates in two segments, Consumer Payments and Business Payments. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Repay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.