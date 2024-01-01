Short Interest in Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) Drops By 22.6%

Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,640,000 shares, a decrease of 22.6% from the November 30th total of 2,120,000 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 802,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.
Repay Stock Down 2.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:RPAY opened at $8.54 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.25 and its 200-day moving average is $7.69. Repay has a 52-week low of $5.61 and a 52-week high of $10.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.
Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $74.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.73 million. Repay had a negative net margin of 14.96% and a positive return on equity of 6.87%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Repay will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other news, CAO Thomas Eugene Sullivan sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total value of $259,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 100,302 shares in the company, valued at $742,234.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 19.23% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Repay by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,245,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,225,000 after buying an additional 53,746 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Repay during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,492,000. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Repay by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 15,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Repay in the 3rd quarter valued at $436,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Repay in the third quarter valued at $1,031,000. 75.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Repay Holdings Corporation, payments technology company, provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. It operates in two segments, Consumer Payments and Business Payments. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods.
