Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPHW) Short Interest Update

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPHW – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, a decrease of 19.4% from the November 30th total of 19,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Reviva Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ RVPHW opened at $1.43 on Monday. Reviva Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.71 and a 12-month high of $3.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.30.
Reviva Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
