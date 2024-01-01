SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 420,500 shares, a growth of 31.4% from the November 30th total of 319,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 234,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SLRC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SLR Investment in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of SLR Investment from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SLR Investment

SLR Investment Price Performance

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of SLR Investment during the 2nd quarter worth about $176,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in SLR Investment by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 50,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 18,401 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in SLR Investment by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 71,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 25,229 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in SLR Investment by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 8,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in SLR Investment by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 361,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,563 shares during the last quarter. 30.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SLRC opened at $15.03 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $820.04 million, a P/E ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. SLR Investment has a 12 month low of $13.48 and a 12 month high of $16.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.93.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $59.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.23 million. SLR Investment had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 32.08%. On average, research analysts expect that SLR Investment will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

SLR Investment Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 13th. SLR Investment’s payout ratio is presently 123.31%.

About SLR Investment

SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.

