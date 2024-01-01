Redwoods Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RWOD) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Redwoods Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RWOD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the November 30th total of 1,200 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 34,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Redwoods Acquisition

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Redwoods Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $296,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Redwoods Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,567,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Redwoods Acquisition by 0.8% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 200,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Redwoods Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Meteora Capital LLC acquired a new position in Redwoods Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $101,000.

Redwoods Acquisition Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of RWOD opened at $10.70 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.63. Redwoods Acquisition has a one year low of $10.10 and a one year high of $11.23.

Redwoods Acquisition Company Profile

Redwoods Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. In intends to focus on businesses in the carbon neutral and energy storage industries.

