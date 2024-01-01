Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) Short Interest Up 36.8% in December

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 644,300 shares, an increase of 36.8% from the November 30th total of 471,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 176,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ SASR opened at $27.24 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a 12 month low of $19.27 and a 12 month high of $35.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.83.

Get Sandy Spring Bancorp alerts:

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $102.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.52 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 9.35%. As a group, analysts forecast that Sandy Spring Bancorp will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.74%.

SASR has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson cut Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Sandy Spring Bancorp

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sandy Spring Bancorp

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 290.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,054 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 87.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 61.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 4,565.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,073 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses in Central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington, DC It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Investment Management.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.