Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) Short Interest Up 23.3% in December

Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,340,000 shares, an increase of 23.3% from the November 30th total of 10,010,000 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,350,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.3 days.

Royalty Pharma Stock Performance

Royalty Pharma stock opened at $28.09 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $16.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.53 and a 200-day moving average of $28.80. The company has a current ratio of 13.51, a quick ratio of 13.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Royalty Pharma has a 52 week low of $25.92 and a 52 week high of $39.92.

Get Royalty Pharma alerts:

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.02). Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 29.99% and a net margin of 7.96%. The firm had revenue of $637.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $640.96 million. On average, analysts expect that Royalty Pharma will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royalty Pharma Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Royalty Pharma

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 258.07%.

In other news, major shareholder Avara Management Ltd sold 41,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $1,168,829.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,753,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,116,739.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 18.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 89.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Royalty Pharma by 112.0% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Royalty Pharma by 210.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 805 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Royalty Pharma by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,718 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Royalty Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,000. 49.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Royalty Pharma from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Royalty Pharma from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Royalty Pharma presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on RPRX

About Royalty Pharma

(Get Free Report)

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Royalty Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royalty Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.