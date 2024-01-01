SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP) Short Interest Update

SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, an increase of 37.5% from the November 30th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SPAR Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP – Free Report) by 44.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 27,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.41% of SPAR Group worth $116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 9.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SGRP opened at $1.01 on Monday. SPAR Group has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $1.40. The company has a market cap of $23.47 million, a P/E ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.07.

SPAR Group ( NASDAQ:SGRP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The business services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. SPAR Group had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 0.54%. The business had revenue of $67.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SPAR Group will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SPAR Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides merchandising and brand marketing services worldwide. The company offers syndicated and dedicated merchandising services at the retail store level for retailers, manufacturers, and distributors; and project services, such as new product launches, special seasonal or promotional merchandising, product support, product recalls, and in-store product demonstrations and in-store product sampling, as well as kiosk product replenishment, inventory control, new and existing store resets, re-merchandising, remodels and category implementations, and under annual or stand-alone project contracts or agreements.

