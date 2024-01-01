iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Short Interest Up 48.4% in December

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 675,100 shares, an increase of 48.4% from the November 30th total of 454,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,264,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TAP Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 23,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,479,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 75,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,389,000 after purchasing an additional 27,942 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,762,000. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. 7.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

SHV stock opened at $110.13 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $110.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.24. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $109.85 and a twelve month high of $110.60.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.5039 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $6.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.49%.

(Get Free Report)

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.