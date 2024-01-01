Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ:SECO) Short Interest Update

Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ:SECO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,000 shares, an increase of 23.7% from the November 30th total of 18,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,460,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Secoo Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of SECO stock opened at $0.57 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.62. Secoo has a 12-month low of $0.26 and a 12-month high of $5.03.

Secoo Company Profile

Secoo Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates an integrated online and offline shopping platform in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. It provides upscale brand products and services, including handbags, watches, clothing, footwear, jewelry and accessories, cosmetics and skincare, home accessories, sportswear, home goods, fine food and beverage products, arts, 3C electronic devices, and Chinese original products, as well as lifestyle services through its website, mobile applications, and offline experience centers.

