Foresight Global Investors Inc. Has $18.13 Million Stock Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Foresight Global Investors Inc. increased its position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 267,730 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,985 shares during the quarter. AstraZeneca accounts for 10.1% of Foresight Global Investors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Foresight Global Investors Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $18,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AZN. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network raised its holdings in AstraZeneca by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 5,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its position in AstraZeneca by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 3,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. grew its holdings in AstraZeneca by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 3,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 3.1% in the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 5,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZN stock opened at $67.35 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $208.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.45, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.44 and its 200 day moving average is $67.15. AstraZeneca PLC has a twelve month low of $61.73 and a twelve month high of $76.56.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 30.30%. The business had revenue of $11.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AZN shares. HSBC assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, andcommercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

