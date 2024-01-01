Ulland Investment Advisors LLC Takes $200,000 Position in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Southern Copper by 200.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,179,899 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $208,201,000 after buying an additional 2,789,376 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern Copper during the first quarter worth $93,254,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Southern Copper by 43.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,763,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $209,759,000 after purchasing an additional 835,044 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Southern Copper by 10.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,797,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $594,595,000 after purchasing an additional 756,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Southern Copper by 80.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,537,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $117,233,000 after purchasing an additional 685,541 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SCCO. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Southern Copper in a research note on Monday, September 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Southern Copper from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $83.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.94.

Southern Copper Stock Down 1.4 %

SCCO opened at $86.07 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Southern Copper Co. has a twelve month low of $60.20 and a twelve month high of $88.40. The company has a market cap of $66.54 billion, a PE ratio of 23.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.36 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.65.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 35.91% and a net margin of 27.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Southern Copper Co. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern Copper Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.24%.

Southern Copper Profile

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

