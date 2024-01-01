Ulland Investment Advisors LLC Sells 800 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Balboa Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 9.8% during the third quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 13,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 70,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,018,000 after buying an additional 4,593 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 117,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,294,000 after buying an additional 1,917 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 8.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,422,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,958,000 after acquiring an additional 348,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 10,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

SCHD stock opened at $76.13 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $50.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.96 and its 200 day moving average is $72.55. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $66.67 and a 52 week high of $78.23.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.