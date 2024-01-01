Foresight Global Investors Inc. Purchases 112,417 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Foresight Global Investors Inc. raised its position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 236.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 159,892 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,417 shares during the period. HDFC Bank accounts for about 5.3% of Foresight Global Investors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Foresight Global Investors Inc.’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $9,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,583,287 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $598,241,000 after purchasing an additional 453,726 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 24.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,419,580 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $557,791,000 after buying an additional 1,667,336 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 63.2% in the second quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 6,786,863 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $473,044,000 after buying an additional 2,627,482 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,574,226 shares of the bank’s stock worth $387,686,000 after buying an additional 649,639 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,103,748 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $313,012,000 after buying an additional 402,245 shares in the last quarter. 17.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HDB. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HDFC Bank in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of HDFC Bank from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of HDFC Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th.

Shares of NYSE:HDB opened at $67.11 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.22. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1 year low of $55.95 and a 1 year high of $71.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.84.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $8.02 billion for the quarter. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 16.81%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

