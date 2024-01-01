Foresight Global Investors Inc. Increases Stock Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Foresight Global Investors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up 0.7% of Foresight Global Investors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Foresight Global Investors Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1,333.3% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 334.8% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $104.00 on Monday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $73.65 and a fifty-two week high of $110.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company has a market capitalization of $539.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $97.27 and a 200 day moving average of $95.73.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.13. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 28.28% and a net margin of 41.42%. The firm had revenue of $17.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a $0.5415 dividend. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 27.16%.

Several research firms have recently commented on TSM. StockNews.com upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays started coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Friday, October 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.67.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

