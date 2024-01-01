Foresight Global Investors Inc. Has $1.03 Million Stock Holdings in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Foresight Global Investors Inc. increased its position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 23.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,010 shares during the quarter. Foresight Global Investors Inc.’s holdings in Cameco were worth $1,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCJ. PDS Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of Cameco during the third quarter worth approximately $232,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cameco during the 3rd quarter valued at $244,000. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cameco in the 3rd quarter valued at $243,000. Capital Market Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Cameco by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 15,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cameco during the third quarter worth $297,000. 66.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Cameco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Cameco from $49.50 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Cameco from C$55.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.33.

Cameco Stock Performance

Shares of CCJ stock opened at $43.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.85. Cameco Co. has a 52 week low of $22.16 and a 52 week high of $46.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.98. The company has a market capitalization of $18.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.95 and a beta of 0.95.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $428.65 million for the quarter. Cameco had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 4.73%. On average, analysts expect that Cameco Co. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cameco Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.088 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.22%. Cameco’s payout ratio is presently 20.45%.

About Cameco

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

