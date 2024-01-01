Deltec Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $469,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CDNS. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,529 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,160,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1,030.1% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,780 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 2,534 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,231 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after buying an additional 3,433 shares during the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CDNS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $285.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Friday, November 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $268.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.50.

In other news, Director Mark Adams sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.80, for a total transaction of $96,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,650,485.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 6,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $1,650,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,687,825. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Adams sold 400 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.80, for a total value of $96,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,007 shares in the company, valued at $2,650,485.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,250 shares of company stock valued at $5,176,849. Company insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS opened at $272.37 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.10 billion, a PE ratio of 77.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.88 and a 1-year high of $279.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $262.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $244.86.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The software maker reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 24.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

