All Season Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 85 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

All Season Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 58.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 101.2% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Airbnb

In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $341,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 170,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,128,980. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Airbnb news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 166,667 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.82, for a total value of $22,803,378.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,873.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $341,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 170,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,128,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,157,662 shares of company stock valued at $159,050,572 in the last ninety days. 30.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABNB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $114.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Airbnb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.52.

Airbnb Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $136.14 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $130.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.96. The stock has a market cap of $88.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.23. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.60 and a 12 month high of $154.95.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.31. Airbnb had a net margin of 56.87% and a return on equity of 42.50%. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. Equities analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

Airbnb Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

