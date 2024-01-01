Deltec Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCHP. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 99,876.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 635,884,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $56,968,853,000 after purchasing an additional 635,248,021 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $412,120,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 98.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,056,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $154,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,624 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,092,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,748,284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $144,968,000 after acquiring an additional 747,880 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Microchip Technology

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.44, for a total transaction of $193,914.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,744,591.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microchip Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP opened at $90.18 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.89. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $68.40 and a fifty-two week high of $94.30.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.01). Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 50.90% and a net margin of 28.14%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.439 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is 38.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCHP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Microchip Technology from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.13.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

