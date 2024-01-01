DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Shares Acquired by Deltec Asset Management LLC

Deltec Asset Management LLC increased its stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 355.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 139,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,500 shares during the period. DraftKings makes up 0.9% of Deltec Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $4,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in DraftKings during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BOKF NA acquired a new position in DraftKings during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in DraftKings by 233.6% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in DraftKings during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in DraftKings during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 32.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DraftKings Stock Performance

DKNG stock opened at $35.25 on Monday. DraftKings Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.94 and a 1-year high of $39.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.08. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 30.41% and a negative return on equity of 96.17%. The company had revenue of $789.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $702.26 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that DraftKings Inc. will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DKNG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of DraftKings from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of DraftKings from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at DraftKings

In other DraftKings news, CFO Jason Park sold 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.27, for a total value of $28,702,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,026,654.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other DraftKings news, CFO Jason Park sold 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.27, for a total transaction of $28,702,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 105,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,026,654.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Matthew Kalish sold 105,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total value of $3,619,911.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,820,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,619,435.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,408,800 shares of company stock valued at $87,716,006. 55.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DraftKings Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

