Deltec Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Deltec Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 150,716 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Marvell Technology makes up about 1.9% of Deltec Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $8,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hoertkorn Richard Charles purchased a new position in Marvell Technology in the third quarter valued at $15,744,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 0.3% in the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 182,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,888,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 6.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 190,841 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,330,000 after purchasing an additional 10,916 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Marvell Technology in the third quarter valued at $492,000. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 2.7% in the third quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 23,435 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MRVL shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on Marvell Technology from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Marvell Technology in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group cut their price target on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.96.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.62, for a total transaction of $263,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 134,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,076,969.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.62, for a total transaction of $263,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 134,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,076,969.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ford Tamer sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $3,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,224,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 169,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,691,940. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MRVL opened at $60.31 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.75 and a twelve month high of $67.99.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.20% and a negative net margin of 10.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -36.92%.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

