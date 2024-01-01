Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Thursday, January 25th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 3rd.

Village Super Market has decreased its dividend by an average of 15.7% annually over the last three years.

Village Super Market Stock Up 1.7 %

VLGEA opened at $26.23 on Monday. Village Super Market has a fifty-two week low of $20.25 and a fifty-two week high of $26.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.70. The company has a market capitalization of $388.47 million, a P/E ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.30.

Village Super Market ( NASDAQ:VLGEA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Village Super Market had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The company had revenue of $536.35 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VLGEA. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Village Super Market in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Village Super Market by 234.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in Village Super Market by 533.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Village Super Market by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Village Super Market by 130,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.14% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Village Super Market in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Village Super Market, Inc operates a chain of supermarkets in the United States. The company offers grocery, meat, produce, dairy, deli, seafood, prepared foods, and bakery and frozen foods. It also provides non-food products, including health and beauty care, general merchandise, liquor, and pharmacy products through retail and online stores.

