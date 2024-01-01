Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Stake Boosted by Callahan Advisors LLC

Callahan Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 35.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,824 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,888 shares during the quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $1,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,711,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,644,763,000 after acquiring an additional 457,748 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 0.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,457,299 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,146,004,000 after buying an additional 71,725 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Northern Trust by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,788,466 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $657,985,000 after buying an additional 237,230 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Northern Trust by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,027,969 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $372,774,000 after acquiring an additional 376,318 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Northern Trust by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,554,014 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $336,771,000 after acquiring an additional 89,692 shares in the last quarter. 81.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northern Trust Price Performance

NTRS stock opened at $84.38 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Northern Trust Co. has a one year low of $62.44 and a one year high of $100.25.

Northern Trust Dividend Announcement

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 10.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 56.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Northern Trust from $69.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Northern Trust in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Northern Trust from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Northern Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Northern Trust news, CFO Jason J. Tyler bought 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $64.55 per share, for a total transaction of $87,142.50. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,651,520.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Jason J. Tyler purchased 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $64.55 per share, with a total value of $87,142.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 41,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,651,520.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael O’grady acquired 20,000 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $65.10 per share, with a total value of $1,302,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 219,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,307,612.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 26,351 shares of company stock valued at $1,711,316. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

