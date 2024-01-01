Callahan Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Callahan Advisors LLC purchased a new position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 30,875 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,119,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GSK. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in GSK by 3.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 528,658 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,164,000 after acquiring an additional 19,889 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in GSK by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 28,243 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Partners LLC acquired a new position in GSK in the third quarter worth $377,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in GSK by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 221,128 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,016,000 after acquiring an additional 27,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of GSK by 7.4% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 21,400 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. 13.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GSK stock opened at $37.06 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $76.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.63. GSK plc has a 12-month low of $33.20 and a 12-month high of $38.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.67.

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $10.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.72 billion. GSK had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 52.88%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that GSK plc will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.3398 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. GSK’s payout ratio is 35.75%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GSK currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,565.00.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

