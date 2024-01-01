10,100 Shares in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Purchased by Toews Corp ADV

Toews Corp ADV purchased a new position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $760,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the third quarter worth approximately $236,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 5.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 308,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,225,000 after buying an additional 14,593 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 1,096.6% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 172,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,817,000 after buying an additional 157,832 shares in the last quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 8.8% during the third quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 15,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HGK Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 2.4% during the third quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,147,000 after buying an additional 1,593 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Price Performance

Shares of AEP stock opened at $81.22 on Monday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.38 and a 12-month high of $98.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $78.83 and a 200-day moving average of $79.91.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.04. American Electric Power had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. This is a boost from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AEP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $93.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 12th. Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $99.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.46.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

