Toews Corp ADV Takes $762,000 Position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Toews Corp ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $762,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $645,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of Sempra by 3,666.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sempra by 842.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SRE opened at $74.73 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $47.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.73. Sempra has a fifty-two week low of $63.75 and a fifty-two week high of $81.82.

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. Sempra had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 16.51%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. Sempra’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Sempra will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.595 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.03%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SRE. Barclays cut their price objective on Sempra from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Sempra from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. UBS Group cut their price objective on Sempra from $95.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Sempra from $91.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Sempra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.65.

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

