Sebold Capital Management Inc. Acquires 2,305 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Sebold Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,002 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up about 3.7% of Sebold Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Sebold Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $4,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 131,442.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,075,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,866,000 after buying an additional 11,067,418 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,185,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,261,000 after purchasing an additional 344,832 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,942,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,707,000 after purchasing an additional 224,856 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,064,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,639,000 after acquiring an additional 78,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,592,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,257,000 after acquiring an additional 27,851 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

VIG opened at $170.40 on Monday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $146.17 and a 1-year high of $171.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $162.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.