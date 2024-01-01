6,300 Shares in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Acquired by Toews Corp ADV

Toews Corp ADV acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Place Capital Corp grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 73.4% in the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 189 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 87.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Bank of America upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $136.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.75.

Quest Diagnostics Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DGX opened at $137.88 on Monday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a one year low of $119.59 and a one year high of $157.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $134.27 and a 200-day moving average of $133.08. The company has a market capitalization of $15.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 8.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is currently 42.64%.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

