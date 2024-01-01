Toews Corp ADV Invests $775,000 in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Toews Corp ADV acquired a new stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $775,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Busey Trust CO lifted its stake in shares of Aflac by 12.0% in the third quarter. Busey Trust CO now owns 7,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in Aflac in the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Aflac by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 349,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in Aflac by 29.7% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 23,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 5,474 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its holdings in Aflac by 7.8% during the third quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 24,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares during the period. 66.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Aflac

In related news, CFO Steven Kent Beaver sold 3,114 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total transaction of $257,558.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,729,796.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Steven Kent Beaver sold 3,114 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total transaction of $257,558.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,729,796.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP June P. Howard sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total value of $486,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 123,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,966,336.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 164,815 shares of company stock valued at $13,382,727. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on AFL. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Aflac from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Aflac from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Aflac from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Aflac from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.63.

Aflac Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of AFL opened at $82.50 on Monday. Aflac Incorporated has a 12 month low of $60.20 and a 12 month high of $84.64. The stock has a market cap of $48.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.40. Aflac had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 24.17%. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. Aflac’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.13%.

Aflac Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Further Reading

